Clare C.H.
1.1K Followers
About

Yikes! The Mysterious Origins of the Internet’s Favourite Word

Oxford says the origins of ‘yikes’ are unknown, but could it be traced back as far as Latin?

Clare C.H.

2 hours ago·5 min read

(Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)
(Gold Key Comics / Public domain)

A Brief History of Everything-core

Where did words like ‘aesthetic’ and ‘cottagecore’ come from?

medium.com

Clare C.H.

I write about words and run about screaming. Irish, currently doing an MA in English Linguistics and Literature. clarech.carrd.co

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store